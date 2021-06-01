Pit-Bulls saved owner from sexual assault…

Wolfe County Man Charge with Burglary and Rape
Adam Patton Arrested
Completed offense may have been foiled by two dogs
“We work diligently, and will continue, to get dangerous people bent on criminal mischief off our streets” Deputy Jacob Holland, Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department
Wolfe County’s Adam Patton, was arrested and stands accused of Rape in the first-degree and Burglary, second-degree. Patton was arrested by the Wolfe County Sheriffs Department and was booked into Three Forks Regional Jail on May 26, 2021 around 6:00 PM.
Mr. Patton, from Campton, Kentucky at the time of his arrest, had been charged under Kentucky Revised Statutes ("KRS") §510.040 (Rape, 1st) and §511.030 (Burglary, 2nd). Both are serious charges and are likely to result in jail time.
We were able to contact the Deputy who investigated the case. Deputy Jacob Holland told the Times-Voice, “It is believed Mr. Patton just walked into a woman’s house (uninvited), grabbed her by the arm, and said, ‘You’re going to have sex with me.’ He then began walking her back to a bedroom."
We asked the Deputy if there was any reason he may have targeted this particular victim. He told us, “It is believed he knew her casually, from the victim’s having formerly dated an associate of his.”
Probably the most interesting thing about this particular case is the woman ended up escaping being penetrated. Deputy Holland told us, “The victim owns two Pit Bull dogs. These dogs began growling at Mr. Patton. Mr. Patton was spooked and left.”
Pitt Bulls are a much maligned and feared member of the canine community. There are numerous stories of Pitt Bulls attacking small children, conducting themselves dangerously and aggressively, and having to be euthanized. The breed’s reputation for being both dangerous and aggressive behavior may be a tad unfair.
Online research, undertaken by newspaper staff, indicates Pit Bulls can be loyal, people-oriented pets and are able to thrive as part of a family. They have before been shown to be affectionate with both adults and children. They appear to make excellent guard dogs. The two Pit-Bulls part in this story are certainly heroes in this instance.
KRS § 511.030 defines burglary in the second degree as entering the dwelling of a person with the intent to commit a crime. In this particular case, should the facts be as they now appear, Mr. Patton’s entering the dwelling of the victim with the intent to force her to have nonconsensual sex with him would fit the definition of the charged offense. This offense is a Class C Felony.
As it appears to be alleged in the present case, if it is determined Mr. Patton entered the dwelling and had sexual intercourse with this victim by forcible compulsion, he will have committed an offense under KRS § 510.040. Rape in the first degree is a Class B felony for cases not involving preying on a victim under the age of twelve or one who is seriously and physically injured during the offense’s commission.
Deputy Holland told the newspaper he was thankful the dogs were there and protective of the owner. He was also gratified the incident was reported. He wanted to tell the community he serves, “If you are a victim of a crime, please call us. We will continue to work diligently to both capture and keep criminals off our streets.”
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent until such time as he or she either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his or her peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached. Proof of the commission to support conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt and the accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the accused is afforded an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.