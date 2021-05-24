Plane downed in Breathitt County, one fatality

Plane crashed in field in Breathitt County
A single-engine plane crashed in Breathitt County on Monday afternoon. It is believed the plane was being piloted by the only person aboard the craft and that the pilot didn’t survive.
One of the responders to the scene of the crash agreed to answer our questions but didn’t want his name in the story. He told the Times-Voice the crash occurred in the Frozen Creek community of Vancleve in a field at the junction of KY-1812 and KY-378.
He also told us the name of the man who died in the crash was Michael Pankiewicz. We were told at the Times-Voice Mr. Pankiewicz was a Floridian.
Chris Friley, Breathitt's Emergency Management Director, also responded to the scene. Mr. Friley told the Times-Voice, "The body was intact but had been consumed in the fire. Everything but the tail piece was destroyed. We couldn't even tell the type of plane. Witnesses at the scene saw flames coming from the plane as it was attempting to be landed in the field."
According to the interview we conducted with our anonymous source, while the FAA is expected to arrive and reconstruct the accident more thoroughly, it looked to this person like the plane started going down and hit some sand where the river had flooded outside of its banks causing the plane to nosedive. When the single engine plane went bottoms up, it impacted the front-loaded engine resulting in a fire consuming the plane and killing the pilot.
The emergency responder at the scene told the newspaper had the sand not accumulated in the field it is a possibility the landing may not have resulted in death. There will be federal agents arriving to further asses the situation though we may not have anything substantial from them for sometime.
In addition to the FAA, the scene will also be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The NTSB is an independent federal agency tasked with investigating transportation accidents and issuing safety recommendations. The agency also aids victims’ families after aviation disasters.
The Kentucky State Police has the scene closed off presently. The KSP ran off the newspaper’s photographer who was kind enough to go out to the crash site and get us the photograph affixed to this story. Trooper Gayheart told WYMT that the State Police was waiting on the flight log for additional information.
This is a developing story. Check back here or in our print edition this Wednesday for additional details should there be any.