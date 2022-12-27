Breathitt County Schools News Release
Due to circumstances beyond our control, the plans for Breathitt Elementary are no longer on track for the anticipated construction completion date of December 2022. While contractors are working hard to complete the new elementary school, weather and material delays have been a challenge. The Breathitt Board of Education will continue to approve construction/managerial items in preparation for the opening of Breathitt Elementary. The district will continue to provide updates as they are available.
Students/Parents:
Students will remain with their current teacher and classmates. Sebastian Elementary and Marie Roberts-Caney Elementary will continue to operate as normal after Christmas break. Tentative transition information will be communicated as soon as possible.
Staff:
Staff are still planning and preparing for the transition to the new school.
The opening of the new school is an exciting time for our school community, and we look forward to welcoming our students, families, and staff to Breathitt Elementary.
Please continue to follow us on our website and social media pages for the latest updates. If you have any questions, please call the helpline at (606) 693-4908 and leave a message or call your child’s school.
