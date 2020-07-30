KHSAA elects to keep high school fall sports in their fall seasons!
Kids across the commonwealth of Kentucky this fall will play ball. However, the schedules will be adjusted and different from what any of you are accustomed to seeing. The Board approved in the July 28, 2020 meeting the following schedule for the fall sports.
Football, in the case of this sport it was decided the teams could keep conditioning as they have been doing. Once they put on helmets and begin actually practicing, the schedule will go as follows…
First day of practice: August 24
First official game: September 11
Playoffs: first round, November 13 and 14
Finals: December 11 and 12
Commissioner Tackett said the championship games could be moved back a week, if necessary. Each school will follow a specific schedule, allowing for three weeks of practice before the first game.
Cross Country, Soccer, and Volleyball…
Practices with limited hours: August 24
Full practices: August 31
First game: September 7
Competitive Cheer and Dance…
Tryouts: August 24
It is the strong recommendation that activities be held outside as often as possible. Teams wishing the KHSAA will only be allowed to play other schools within Kentucky or a county that borders the state. This keeps teams from traveling to potential “hot spots.”
Now the plan isn’t perfect. Looking at the Breathitt schedule previously published, beginning September 11 wipes out two of our 4 home “gates” for the coming season. The KHSAA said schools could schedule games over their off weeks and moved back the start of the playoff an extra week to permit teams to schedule a game there.
The plan is to allow schools 8-9 games this coming regular season. As it sits, Breathitt would play seven (7).
We reached out to Breathitt’s AD and Head Football Coach, Kyle Moore, and inquired as to whether he thought the Bobcats would attempt to add back an opponent or two or just play its scheduled 7-games. He told the Times-Voice, “We will explore all possibilities.”
So, there it is, folks...It will look differently than what has before transpired as we have been predicting in the Times-Voice for weeks. However, again as we have been predicting, we will see some football this Fall. See you on the Riverbank!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.