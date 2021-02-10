Plan executed through 'screen-sharing' thwarted by observant water employee
Florida man hailed as a hero, may have saved countless lives...
Josh K. Elliot with Global News reports U.S. federal authorities are investigating a plot to poison a city’s drinking water supply in Florida. An observant employee of the city may have foiled the scheme which has been likened to a “super-villain style” maneuver by reporter Elliot.
According to the news story in Global News, a presently unknown person seized control of the water treatment plant’s controls in Oldsmar, Fla., last Friday and cranked up the settings to dump vast amounts of poisonous lye into the reservoir, according to police. An operator spotted the change and immediately reversed it, thereby protecting the local water supply.
While water treatment plants inject a tiny amount of lye (sodium hydroxide) into their reservoir to control acidity, ratcheting up the concentration considerably could have serious effects. Sodium hydroxide is the main ingredient in liquid drain cleaners.
It is corrosive and can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and chest or abdominal pain if ingested in large quantities according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It may also cause hair loss, eye and skin burns or irritation to the eyes, skin, and mucous membrane.
Authorities believe a hacker took control of the computer’s mouse via a remote access program which allowed screen sharing for IT purposes. The villain was foiled when an operator noticed the unusual activity and immediately switched the lye concentration back to a safe level and informed his supervisor.
Crisis averted because of this operator’s diligence and attention to detail. There have been no arrests in the matter to date.
