Area lives at stake as the ability to eat and pay rent is being gambled by those we elected to help and lead us!
Five days after calling the coronavirus relief bill a “disgrace,” President Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government spending package Sunday night according to numerous outlets reporting overnight.
The president's decision to sign the package into law will avert a government shutdown, restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add additional funding to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program and invest in vaccine distribution among other items in the bills reports Fox News.
Trump has also sent a "redlined version" of the bill to Congress, which includes an item by item breakdown and formal rescission request insisting that any "wasteful items" be removed from the bill. There is no early word how these redlined revisions will be received as even GOP members of Congress are beginning to break ranks with the “lame duck” President.
“As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child,” Trump said in a statement issued by White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere on Sunday. “Much more money is coming. I will never give up my fight for the American people!”
On Tuesday, Trump slammed the $900 billion relief bill as a "disgrace" and claimed it has "almost nothing to do with COVID.” He further opined that, “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it.”
However, House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-NY, said that she and her committee's Democratic majority plan to reject the president's request.
“President Trump has indicated that he will now send a rescissions package to Congress that aims to reverse funding his own administration requested and undo the careful bipartisan agreement he has just signed," Lowey said in a statement. “The House Appropriations Committee has jurisdiction over rescissions, and our Democratic Majority will reject any rescissions submitted by President Trump. By turning the page on this request, we will allow the Biden-Harris Administration to begin to Build Back Better.”
The announcement comes as the House is set to vote on a bill Monday that would increase direct payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.