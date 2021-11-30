Polly Herald Turner, age 72, of Fairborn, OH and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021, in Fairborn.-She was born June 6, 1949, in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Robin Herald Sr and Jane Griffith Herald. Polly enjoyed watching sports, taking trips with her sisters and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Sammie Turner.- Her brothers: Robin Herald, Jr., Bill Herald, Johnny Herald, and her sister and brother-in-law: Bertie (Frank) Gross. -Brothers-in-law: Amon Back, Arnold White, Mike Addison. -She is survived her sons: Shane (Bianca) Turner of Beavercreek, OH, and Steve (Robin) Turner of Fairborn, OH- Two grandsons: Sam Turner and Dalton Turner.-Her brothers: Clay (Tammy) Herald and Ted (Mary) Herald.- Her sisters: Mary Lizzie Back, Gracie White, Nancy (Denny) Hatton; Betty Addison.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Swartzentruber and David Turner officiating.- Burial in the Letch Turner Cemetery at Sebastians Branch, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 6:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- One Juvenile facing charges
- Stolen Breathitt High School Items Recovered
- Inside The Mind of Officer Timothy Chandler
- Roots of Breathitt County
- Bonnie Haddix Smith
- Breathitt County Candidate Update
- Christmas Bizarre First Church of God
- Venette Addision
- One Juvenile facing charges
- Stolen Breathitt High School Items Recovered
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.