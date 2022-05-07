Graduations for many of Jackson’s schools have been scheduled as seniors look ahead to their future after high school and younger students look forward to moving up a class, entering a new chapter of their school lives.
Jackson City Schools located at 940 Highland Avenue is holding their high school graduation ceremony on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 6 pm inside the JB Goff Gymnasium. The JCS Class of 2022 consists of 23 Seniors with an astounding 15 valedictorians. The JCS Kindergarten graduation (32 students) will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 1 pm and the JCS 8th Grade graduation (19 students) will be on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 9 am with both ceremonies taking place at the JB Goff Gymnasium.
The 15 Jackson City 2022 Valedictorians are: Jenna Dunaway; Keesha Mullins; Jackson Gay; Carson Watts; Makendra Phipps; Kadence Harris; Celia Prater; Haley Neace; Ryland Gross; Mckenzie Taulbee; Hylton Sizemore; Riley Turner; Tanner Keith; Sydney Middleton; and Dennis Mauk. The 2022 JCS Salutatorian is Eric Church. The 8th Grade Valedictorian is Karigan Turner, and the Salutatorians are Sami Noble and Chloe Dowse.
Breathitt County High School located at 2307 Bobcat Lane in Jackson will be hosting its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 (121 Seniors) on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 3 pm. The ceremony will take place at the Mike Holcomb Athletic Complex. In the event of inclement weather, the school has planned two additional graduation times. The first option will be to delay the ceremony until 6 pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022, and the second option will be at an alternate date of May 22, 2022, at 3 pm. If necessary, the Fairce O Woods Coliseum will be used as the site.
Jadin Stephen Hardin earned the honor of the 2022 BHS Valedictorian, while Jordan David McIntosh is the 2022 BHS Salutatorian.
Riverside Christian School located at 114 Riverside Road at Lost Creek announced its graduation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 27, 2022, at 7 pm on the school campus inside the Riverside Christian Gymnasium. The school is graduating four Kindergarten students, two 8th Graders, and six Seniors in the 2022 class. Principal Meg Asher stated that the school had not determined the Valedictorian(s) or Salutatorian(s) as she is still waiting on final grades to be submitted. She would add, the school will be doing scholarship presentations from the Kiwanis Club and Jackson Women’s Club.
Mount Carmel School located at 75 Mill Creek Lawson Road has set its graduation for Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10 am. The ceremony will be at the McConnell Auditorium on the school campus. Mount Carmel will be graduating two Seniors, six 8th Graders, and two Kindergarten students.
Jin-A Park is the 2022 Valedictorian with Seif Rashid Kilanga named the 2022 Salutatorian.
Oakdale Christian School located at 5801 Beattyville Road is hosting its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10 am inside the Beacon Center on the OCS campus.
The OCS 2022 Valedictorian is Grace Richardson, and the 2022 OCS Salutatorian is Divine Damalak.
