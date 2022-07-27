State lawmakers took the steps to ensure increased penalties aimed at porch pirates. Senate Bill 23 was the first step, a proposed measure, to make package theft a felony. The law in place, currently, was enacted in 1982 and is limited to the theft of those deliveries made by the United States Postal Service (USPS). USPS theft is classified as a class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison upon conviction. The newly proposed law would include items delivered by such commercial carriers as Amazon, Fed Ex, and UPS. Offenders could face up to five years in prison. The Senate’s Judiciary Committee approved the bill by a 10-0 vote.
Governor Andy Beshear recently signed the measure into effect, after passing 37-0 in the Senate and 81-14 in the House. The bill was spearheaded by Jefferson County Democratic Representatives Denise Harper Angel, Morgan McGarvey, and David Yates. A similar bill has been introduced at the federal level but has yet to move forward in Washington.
Package theft is a huge problem all throughout the state especially in larger cities.
Porch pirates are difficult to apprehend unless caught on camera or a person gets a license plate number. Homeowners are fighting back more now with the installation of doorbell cameras and home security systems. Stolen goods are rarely recovered as in some instances they are returned to stores as exchanges or find their way to flea markets and pawn shops.
Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan stated that his office has not worked any package theft cases within the last year and the Jackson Police Department, in a statement, informed that the department rarely works a package theft case, but in those rare instances, the cases are turned over to the USPS. The US Postal Inspection Service will continue with the investigation. Valerie Johnson-Ortiz of the Jackson USPS acknowledged package theft, while rare, does happen on occasion and victims are to file a police report so the case can go through the proper channels. Johnson-Ortiz added that insured packages allow victims of theft to file a claim with the postal service.
If needed, the local USPS can turn over a theft case to the USPS Inspection Service.
A study conducted by Safewise showed that in 2021, 64.1 percent of US citizens were a victim of package theft, a 36 percent increase from 2020, with an astounding 53.5 percent experiencing multiple parcels stolen. The New York Post reported from November 2020 through November 2021, 210 million packages were stolen. Kentucky lawmakers have taken notice and are hopeful this new piece of legislation will help prevent the unlawful taking of packages.
Online shopping continues to boom, with retail ecommerce more than doubling during the pandemic, as the US is set to surpass $1 trillion in online sales for the very first time, so there will be no slowing down of package deliveries. Johnson-Ortiz, of the Jackson USPS, remarked the post office had seen a tremendous increase in packages during the first year of the pandemic, and still see an increase especially in Amazon parcels. She went on to add that the Christmas season is very noticeable as well with the post office normally handling around 1500 packages a day is now up to handling 3000 or more a day.
