Six (6) Inmates may have been affected
Contraband believed ‘ballooned’ into facility in stomach of detainee
What the substance may have been undetermined
Last week, at the Three Forks Detention Facility in Beattyville, Kentucky, it is believed six (6) inmates may have overdosed on an unknown substance to the point two (2) of the six (6) had to be administered Narcan. The inmates were transported to the hospital for treatment.
According to online research undertaken by newspaper staff, under KRS (Kentucky Revised Statutes) §520.050, it is a Class D Felony in Kentucky to knowingly introduce dangerous contraband into a detention facility.
“Dangerous contraband” is a defined term under Kentucky law. Again according to online research done by the Times-Voice, its definition includes any contraband capable of use to endanger the safety or security of a detention facility or person therein, including, but not limited to,…any controlled substances. KRS §520.010(3).
Jessica Butler, our GM and Editor of two Nolan Papers in the immediate area, The Beattyville Enterprise and The Booneville Sentinel, and from whom we elicited assistance for the story, called the detention facility's Administrator, Harvey Pelfry. Mr. Pelfry indicated Three Forks believed it had identified the source of the contraband and how it entered the facility.
Mr. Pelfry told Ms. Butler the facility believes the drugs were brought into the jail by a new inmate. The new inmate was admitted into the facility where the six who overdosed were already being housed.
According to Mr. Pelfry, the inmate was booked-in according to standard practices and procedures, searched, quarantined, made to squat and cough to determine if he was hiding any substances in a body cavity, before being put in the general population of the detention center. The inmate appeared clean; but it is suspected he may have placed a controlled substance inside a balloon and swallowed it to get it in the facility and past the officers processing him. If true, then the substance was defecated out after the inmate was processed and in the facility.
Not too long after the new inmate’s admission, guards manning cameras became aware of suspicious activity. Inmates would sort of huddle around the new guy without the guards being quite able to tell exactly why. Shortly after the “huddle,” six of the inmates began exhibiting characteristics of people in acute, drug-related distress.
The officers went in and administered NARCAN to two (2) of the six (6) inmates exhibiting these “problems.” NARCAN is a prescription nasal spray usually used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Here, the exact nature of the substance causing the onset of symptoms is still yet to be determined and part of the ongoing investigation.
Six (6) inmates were transported to the hospital where they were stabilized and returned to custody. All six of the inmates are now in stable condition.
The facility identified neither the suspected "drug mule" nor the inmates who overdosed citing both privacy considerations and its being part an ongoing investigation. The investigating officer is Greg Brandonburg and the matter is still being investigated. It is unclear whether there will be charges emanating from out of this event.
This is a developing story.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
