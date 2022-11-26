KSP Post 13 Commander, Jennifer Sandlin, was awarded the lifetime achievement award at the annual Kentucky Women's Law Enforcement Network Conference.
A nomination letter from her peers cites the works that Captain Sandlin has done throughout her 19-year career with the Kentucky State Police, highlighting the exceptional work in efforts to be a positive role model for other women in law enforcement. In 2022 Captain Sandlin, organized the first-ever KSP females retreat. Captain Sandlin stated that she was nearing the end of her career and wanted to ensure that other female troopers were getting the same opportunities to network and support each other that she had during her career.
Captain Sandlin has spent her career serving the citizens of Post 9, Pikeville, in numerous ranks and roles of leadership and continues to serve Post 13 as the first female commander in post history.
Post 13 is located in Hazard and serves Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, and Perry Counties.
