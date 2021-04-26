President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky
WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Kentucky to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14.
The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell Counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
Federal funding is also available to the state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Cumberland, Elliott, Floyd, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Morgan, Ohio, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle and Wolfe Counties.
Emergency protective measures, including any direct federal assistance through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
John Brogan has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.
Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.
