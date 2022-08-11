President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden made a stop at Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) Elementary at Lost Creek to survey the damage left behind by the disastrous flooding in Breathitt County on Monday, August 8, 2022.
The Bidens landed in Lexington around 10:30 am and proceeded to Chavies, a small community in Perry County, where they met Governor Andy Beshear before making their way to MRC arriving at approximately 12:50 pm.
The President delivered a briefing along with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Congressman Hal Rogers, and Governor Beshear. President Biden pledged more federal relief and funding for the devasted area.
Before traveling back to the airport, President Biden met flood victims and spoke once more to reporters near Go Time 3 on Hwy 15 South at Lost Creek.
