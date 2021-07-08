Press Neace, age 69 of Lost Creek, Kentucky, left his earthly life to be with the Lord Tuesday July 6th, 2021, at Hazard ARH, Hazard, Kentucky.
Press was born on March 5, 1952 to the late Bulah and Lucy Henson Neace. He was a member of the Holiness Church of God at Gays Creek, Kentucky and was self employed as a Mechanic.
Press is survived by his wife, Cledia Fugate Neace of Lost Creek, Kentucky, three daughters; Beth(Gene) Hurt of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Rachel Hurt of Lost Creek, Kentucky, and Gina Watts of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Six Grandchildren; Jesse Hurt, Justin Watts, Jordan Watts, Wesley Hurt, Joshua Hurt, and Fredith Watts, three Great Grandchildren, one Sisiter; Phyllis Collins of Indiana, one Brother; James Neace of Haddix, Kentucky, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Press was preceded in death by his parents, Bulah and Lucy Neace, one daughter; Lucille Neace, Two brothers; Hargis Neace and Tommy Neace, one sister; Missouri Noble.
Funeral Services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday July 10, 2021 with Krouc Noble officiating. Press will be laid to rest in the Henson Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with Jesse Hurt, Justin Watts, Jordan Watts, Wesley Hurt, Joshua Hurt, and Gary Fugate serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held Friday July 9, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky.
