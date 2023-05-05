Price McIntosh, age 61, of Irvine, KY passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 16, 1961 in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Luther and Letha Barrett McIntosh. He was preceded also in death by brothers: Lee McIntosh, Oscar McIntosh and Luther Jr. McIntosh. His sisters: Mary Ann McIntosh, Mayfre Townsend Louise Townsend, Wanda Combs, Dori McIntosh and Fannie McIntosh. He is survived by his sisters: Opal Mays of Irvine, KY; Nancy ( Fred) Stewart and Christine McIntosh of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Garrett Thomas officiating. Burial in the Amis Cemetery at Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Family and Friends.
