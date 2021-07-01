Price Sewell III M.D., husband of Elizabeth “Betsy” Sale Sewell, died Sunday June 27, 2021 after a long illness. He was born December 23, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia and was pre-deceased by his parents Dr. Price Sewell Jr. and Juliet “Rome” Rumph Sewell of Jackson, Kentucky.
He grew up in Jackson, Kentucky and was a graduate of Jackson City School, Centre College in Danville, Kentucky and the University of Kentucky School of Medicine.
He completed his residency in Savannah, Georgia and was a family practice doctor in Jackson for over twenty-five years. He was a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Practice and and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He served the community of Jackson as a practicing physician, as chairman of the Breathitt County Board of Health and as a board member of the Nim Henson Geriatric Center. He was an instrument rated pilot and was the Chairman of the Julian Carroll Airport Board. He was also a Federal Aviation Medical Examiner.
In his retirement, he was an Alabama tree farmer and The Compleat Angler.
He is survived by his wife, Betsy, and by two children, David Thomas Sewell (Hilary) and Elizabeth Sewell Pittman, D.M.D., both of Lexington and one brother James David Sewell (Vickie) of Frankfort and three grandchildren, Hayden Thomas Sewell, Mason Price Pittman and Emma Elizabeth Pittman.
A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Centre College in Danville, Kentucky or Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington, Kentucky.
To share a remembrance of Dr. Sewell or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
