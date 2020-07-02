Sure, it was only a Primary but lessons to be learned regardless.
I have sitting before me the election results from the June 23, 2020 primary conducted in Breathitt County, Kentucky. Some of the results are interesting and may even be somewhat sooth-saying notwithstanding it having only been a primary.
For instance, Presidential republican-candidate, Donald J. Trump, is unopposed. It should be noted that, at this point in time, so is Joe Biden on the democratic side. Still, only 308 Breathitt Countians voted “for” President Trump. Joe Biden garnered 958-votes, 865 of which were Absentee ballots.
Now, the two of them weren’t running against the other on June 23rd. The variance may just be as simple as there are many more times the number of “registered” democrats as there are republicans. Interestingly 472-democrats noted they were “uncommitted” whereas only 15 republicans were “uncommitted.”
What happens when the two square off in November? Who gets their own undecideds? Who gets the others? For whom do the people who voted for candidates other than the main two vote in November? These are the questions with which we are left.
In the race for the US Senate, incumbent Mitch McConnell won handily with 276-votes in the republican primary. On the other side of the aisle, Amy McGrath garnered 877-votes, 791 of which were voted “absentee." Charles Booker was second with 413-votes (300-absentee) and Mike Broihier had 324-votes (259-absentee).
Much heavier participation on the “democratic” side of the aisle than on the “republican” side. Will a Booker voter vote McConnell over McGrath? What about the Broihier voters? Will the asparagus-king’s support (Broihier) hold the party-line in November or meander on over to McConnell the first chance they get?
Harold “Hal” Rogers easy won his primary with 280-votes, 206 of which were cast by absentee ballot. Nothing really interesting to report here. He was the only primary conducted in his particular race.
In the 91st District for the House of Representatives, Bill Wesley edged out Shawn Thatcher by a 14-point margin. Wesley had 153-votes, 117 of which were cast by absentee ballot, and Thatcher collected 139-votes, 100 of which were by absentee ballot.
Over on the democratic side of the 91st-District for the House of Representatives, again, we saw a much greater turnout. Paula Clemons-Combs got 1,049-votes, 890 of which were by absentee ballot. Can the republican who emerges from the Wesley/Thatcher battle lay claim to the 914-votes cast for democrats, Bruce Shouse and Letha Noble-Hogan? If not, what chance does any republican have in the general election against the democrat emerging?
In the Supreme Court race, which is nonpartisan, Chris Harris edged out Sam Wright by three votes, 728 to 725. Robert Conley was “right in the mix” with 687-votes.
As for “turn-out, 2,280-votes were cast either on the republican or democratic side of the 91st-District House of Representatives race. The presidential primary would see 2,106-votes cast on one or the other side. In the Senate primary races, there were 2,184-votes cast, either on election day or by absentee ballot.
The total number of ballots cast were 2,417. Four-hundred and seventy-eight (478) people voted on election day and 1,939 voted by absentee ballot. There were 324 who voted republican and 2,072 who voted as democrats. Twenty-one (21) people were identified as non-partisan. Fourteen people left party affiliation “blank."
So there it is folks, you figure it out for yourselves. What did these primary tell you? Should be interesting on the down-hill slope to the November general elections.
