The Breathitt County Farmer’s Market located at 3215 Quicksand Road in Jackson, or as some describe the location, near the intersection of Highway 15 South and Quicksand Road, will be opening its 2022 season on May 4th. The market will have new hours this year and will be open on Wednesdays (3 p.m. - 6 p.m.) and on Saturdays (8 a.m. – Noon). Closing day for the market will be October 22, 2022.
Harold Holbrook, Market Manager, will be returning to help customers navigate through their shopping journey at the market along with helping behind the scenes with such duties as assisting with customer accounts and tracking sales.
The 2022 market is set to have around 30 vendors participating throughout the season up from 26 the previous year. Cash is the most accepted form of payment, while a select few of the vendors do take SNAP benefits, credit/debit cards, and personal checks.
Customers can expect to find a wide range of vegetables, fruits, and even crafts, as vendors will be selling their creations providing a truly diverse and unique shopping experience. Craft items, customers can expect to see are turkey calls, decorations, woodworks, and much more. At the open of the season, vegetables on site usually consist of lettuce, onions, peas, and garlic until the local farmers’ gardens start producing at full scale. The market does allow reselling, so early on some produce may come from other states like Florida and Georgia.
The Farmer’s Market has developed into a huge asset for local farmers and Breathitt County. The market gives customers an opportunity to purchase fresh produce from a local farmer while providing a retail setting for the farmer. This allows the farmer to communicate with the customers and set their own prices, a huge advantage over settling for wholesale prices, which can make a huge difference in profit for a local farmer.
Last season, the market had around 7500 visitors during the 50 days it was open, netting a reported $135,000 in sales.
If interested in selling at the Farmer’s Market, becoming a member is required (membership fee is $40/year) along with meeting all eligibility requirements. For more information contact Stacey Neace or Reed Graham at the Breathitt County Extension Office at 606-666-8812.
