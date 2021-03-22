Series: Internet Scammers
Part one: Downtown Protest; Part Two: Protestors Claim Local Woman an ‘Internet Scammer’
Leaders of Protest claim locals among number
“I am bringing a TV and playing screen recordings that way everyone knows just exactly who Crystal Collins really is…” Rodney Fox, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
“People won’t have to make judgments just off of what we say but can see Ms. Collins lying and scamming with their own eyes, and hear it with their own ears,” Rodney Fox.
We have been running a series about a local woman whose actions have spurned people from all over the country to travel to Jackson, Kentucky to protest. Her name is Crystal Collins and she claims the out-of-town people don’t know her and essentially do the same things she is accused of doing.
Ms. Collins told us, in part-one of the series, “Downtown Protest,” that “[The protestors] post cash apps for flat tires and food while attending the protest. How is that any different from my posting my story?”
Ms. Collins also suggested in “Downtown Protest,” that she was an employee of Facebook. She told the newspaper, “Facebook pays me for my job and spreading love and positivity to the world and telling them about Jesus…stopping them from…overdosing or doing bad things to themselves by telling them my story. I’ll take it!”
We told you all of that to frame the issue. We are “framing the issue” because the protestors tell the Times-Voice they are coming back to Jackson this coming weekend.
As we reported in part-two of the series, “Protestors Claim Local Woman an ‘Internet Scammer,’” the protestors are set to travel to Jackson, Kentucky on March 28th. It is planned they will convene, once more, in the town-square with the protest set to kick-off around 1PM.
We reached out to the organizers of the event, Rodney Fox and his wife, Julia Jones Fox. Rodney is a firefighter from Gatlinburg, Tennessee. According to the Foxes, the protest is set to occur.
"There are people coming from as far away as Texas,” the Foxes told the Times-Voice. “It’s going to be a big turnout.”
The Foxes maintain some of the protestors, this time around, will be from the Crystal Collins’ camp. That, presumably, would make some of them, “locals.”
“There are some people planning to attend who have told us they have previously supported Crystal Collins and been among her best friends for a few years. We believe these people have turned on Collins because Collins assured them she had not begged for money in personal in-boxes as we alleged. It is our position Crystal Collins has done exactly that. These people have now seen proof, or so they tell us. These same ‘former friends’ tell us they have ‘flipped camps’ in this dispute,” the Foxes messaged the newspaper.
This time around, Rodney Fox tells the Times-Voice, the protestors are planning on being better prepared. “We have made flyers for this coming protest and I am bringing my TV. I am going to play screen recordings of Ms. Collins we believe will demonstrate exactly who she really is. People won’t have to make judgments just off of what we say but can see Ms. Collins lying and scamming with their own eyes, and hear it with their own ears.”
