Protestors Claim Local Woman an 'Internet Scammer'

Local woman, target of an earlier downtown protest, still drawing fire as second protest looms
“She takes every tragic event and makes money from it.”
“Next protest is set for March 28th at 1PM in Jackson, Kentucky. Everyone will learn exactly who Crystal Collins is…” Rodney Fox, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Her detractors claim she’s still scamming people. In an earlier story, entitled “Downtown Protest,” one of Crystal M. Collins’s major themes of defense seemed to be reliance on the protestors being from out of town or out of state. According to her, these people “didn’t know her from Adam.”
While no local entity is willing to “go on the record,” the out of town crowd is doubling down on their allegations. Matter of fact, there is a second protest planned.
According to a protest coordinator, Rodney Fox, a fireman from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, protestors “…are bringing more evidence [this] time. Bet that.”
A local citizen working either at or for a local nonprofit lodged some pretty tough and scathing criticism directed toward Ms. Collins over Facebook. When we contacted the local citizen seeking permission to include it in our story, he/she declined. The person then went and deleted the post.
Regardless of the local citizen’s attempt to delete the commentary, Rodney Fox says “…thousands of people in [his] protest group, some of whom have followed and documented Ms. Collins’ fraudulent internet activity for the previous six (6) years, have retained screen shots [of the now deleted post].” Mr. Fox has provided the newspaper a copy.
Mr. Fox says he will hold on to it. “Who knows, law enforcement may want it at some point,” Fox tells the newspaper.
Over the weekend, sources contacted the Times-Voice and told us Ms. Collins, the subject of the article, “Downtown Protest,” had arrived at a variant of an old scheme. According to information related the newspaper from at least two sources, Ms. Collins has solicited both donations and items directly from people online.
“The way the scheme works, Ms. Collins requests or solicits money for ‘charitable causes’ and asks for the funds to be paid into her PayPal account. She does something different with goods and merchandise. For goods and merchandise, Collins encourages people to ship the items to her address directly from Amazon,” Mr. Fox related.
“From there, she promises she will guide the goods being delivered where needed. She promises to send the funds collected to the entities for which she solicited the support,” Mr. Fox continued.
There is one catch. Mr. Fox tells us, “None of these organizations seem to have any direct nor even tangential connection with Ms. Collins. Ms. Collins doesn’t appear to have a legitimate, recognizable affiliation with any of the organizations on whose behalf she’s soliciting.”
When the scheme gets discovered, the online vitriol and outrage pours down like a frog-strangling rain. Ms. Collins then tries to delete all evidence of her prior posts.
Unfortunately for her, some of Ms. Collins most ardent critiques claim she hasn’t hit the delete button quickly enough. Many of the protestors claim to have retained “screen shots.”
In fact, Mr. Fox contacted this author over the weekend claiming to know where some screen shots may be found. “We have them,” Mr. Fox told the Times-Voice. “…[E]verybody (has) already taken screenshots and screen recordings (of her solicitations) before she could delete (them).”
Mr. Fox tells the Times-Voice there are many pages on Facebook which track people claimed to be “internet scammers.” Mr. Fox told us 30/40 of these are specifically tracking Ms. Collins. When we asked him how many screen shots exist of the described events in this article, he told us, “thousands and thousands.”
Ms. Collins is not the only individual on whom these groups focus. However, Ms. Collins is a commonly chosen, local individual who draws both group interest and comment.
Mr. Fox told the Times-Voice the next protest is set for March 28th at 1PM in Jackson, Kentucky. “I am bringing a TV. I will play the screen recordings that day. Everyone will learn exactly who Crystal Collins is and won’t have to just rely on our opinion. They will see her lying and scamming.”
As we said in the first story, all stories have two-sides. Should this story elicit the emergence of another side to these allegations, we are committed to your also getting to read it.
Ultimately, we don’t relate our belief about which side is the truer of the two. This is a news item, not an editorial.
Newspapers doesn’t form opinions, or choose “favorites,” in any ongoing dispute reported as news. We just report it as accurately as we are able.
All the Times-Voice can say for sure is we have faithfully recorded what each side was willing to share. It is the reader’s decision regarding which side has related the events both honestly and accurately.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.