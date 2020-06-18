A rose by any other name…
Shakespearean phrase from Romeo and Juliet still proves as true as ever!
What’s in a name? Shakespeare said a rose, if called something entirely different, would still smell as sweetly as it does with the name “rose”.
The Times-Voice surely hopes the sound and/or image of its name brings a pleasing aroma to its readers week after week, even though it’s experienced a few name variations throughout its 132-year history.
Officially we’re The Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice, but some simply choose to call us The Jackson Times, the Times, or the Voice. That’s fine with us, as long as you continue calling us week after week.
There are a number of ways you may contact this historic newspaper, located in the North Jackson Plaza behind the Jackson Deposit Bank and U.S. Post Office. A list containing the many ways you may contact us follows this article.
However, there are a few ways in which you will no longer be able to reach us. For example, if you were to attempt to contact us by using one of our old domain names, such as, advertising@jacksontimesky.com, you will not reach us; instead, you will reach another newspaper which has purchased our old domain name. As you might imagine, it’s caused confusion for those in the community wishing to contact the Times-Voice by utilizing that old domain name.
Basically, the Times-Voice has removed one of its outdated signs; one emblazoned with its name, and replaced it with another one better suited to accommodate the community it serves. Some may opt to purchase its old signs, digital versions no longer under the Times-Voice control; nonetheless, possessing names reflecting 132-years of proven service to its community. Such recent action has prompted this community alert.
