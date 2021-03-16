Breathitt County Flood Relief

  •   Alabama Southern Baptist Disaster Relief – Phone 334-261-8648

  •   Aspire Appalachia– Currently have pressure washers and dehumidifiers for loan. Can also assist with mattresses and other household needs as identified. Contact 606-568-6511

  •   Breathitt County Hunger Alliance– cleaning supplies, clothing, personal hygiene products, etc. at the for- mer ARM factory at 1140 Lakeside Drive. Hours of operation 10 AM– 4 PM. Contact 859-533-0438

  •   Breathitt County Extension Service & Farm Agency– assistance to farmers and landowners– contact 606- 666-8812 or 606-666-5105

  •   Church of Christ Disaster Relief– 40 Chick Little Road, Jackson, KY.– applications available at Church for assistance. Will be available at least through end of March. Contact 423-838-3517

  •   Crisis Clean-up for Kentucky Floods– 1-800-451-1954

  •   Disaster Relief Kentucky/Red Cross Disaster Relief– Providing hot meals two times a day (1130-130; 400-

    700 PM) at the First Church of God on Highway 30 West– will be available through March 26 (at least)

  •   Dump Site by Walmart– open Monday-Saturday 8 AM-7 PM

  •   Eight Days of Hope– Cleanup services until March 20. 828-553-9111

  •   Foundation for Appalachia Kentucky – Contact their website Appalachianky.org for grant information.

  •   KRCC Crisis Line- 1 (800) 262-7491.

  •   National Suicide Hotline- 1 (800) 273-8255

  •   Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS)- 606-568-6073

  •   Methodist Mountain Mission 891 Hwy. 30 West, Jackson, KY 41339 – Contact Andy at 606-666-7796. Cleaning Supplies Buckets available at the Office.

  •   Methodist Mountain Mission Opportunity Store 726 Hwy. 15 North #14, Jackson, Ky. 41339 – Phone – 606-666-9911 - Voucher Program for free clothes and 1 large furniture or appliance item. Flood Victims Only Store Hours To Be Announced.

  •   Red Cross Shelter Assistance- 1-859-780-3793

  •   Samaritans Purse– set up at Providence Pentecostal Church. Contact number 606-272-4669. Can assist with flood cleanup, removal of debris, and chainsaw work– will be available
    through the end of March (at least)

  •   Sharon Deaton, Community Resource Coordinator. 606-568-6497

  •   Stay tuned to WJSN (97.3) for information related to flood relief and FEMA

 

