Breathitt County Flood Relief
Alabama Southern Baptist Disaster Relief – Phone 334-261-8648
Aspire Appalachia– Currently have pressure washers and dehumidifiers for loan. Can also assist with mattresses and other household needs as identified. Contact 606-568-6511
Breathitt County Hunger Alliance– cleaning supplies, clothing, personal hygiene products, etc. at the for- mer ARM factory at 1140 Lakeside Drive. Hours of operation 10 AM– 4 PM. Contact 859-533-0438
Breathitt County Extension Service & Farm Agency– assistance to farmers and landowners– contact 606- 666-8812 or 606-666-5105
Church of Christ Disaster Relief– 40 Chick Little Road, Jackson, KY.– applications available at Church for assistance. Will be available at least through end of March. Contact 423-838-3517
Crisis Clean-up for Kentucky Floods– 1-800-451-1954
Disaster Relief Kentucky/Red Cross Disaster Relief– Providing hot meals two times a day (1130-130; 400-
700 PM) at the First Church of God on Highway 30 West– will be available through March 26 (at least)
Dump Site by Walmart– open Monday-Saturday 8 AM-7 PM
Eight Days of Hope– Cleanup services until March 20. 828-553-9111
Foundation for Appalachia Kentucky – Contact their website Appalachianky.org for grant information.
KRCC Crisis Line- 1 (800) 262-7491.
National Suicide Hotline- 1 (800) 273-8255
Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS)- 606-568-6073
Methodist Mountain Mission – 891 Hwy. 30 West, Jackson, KY 41339 – Contact Andy at 606-666-7796. Cleaning Supplies Buckets available at the Office.
Methodist Mountain Mission Opportunity Store – 726 Hwy. 15 North #14, Jackson, Ky. 41339 – Phone – 606-666-9911 - Voucher Program for free clothes and 1 large furniture or appliance item. Flood Victims Only Store Hours To Be Announced.
Red Cross Shelter Assistance- 1-859-780-3793
Samaritan’s Purse– set up at Providence Pentecostal Church. Contact number 606-272-4669. Can assist with flood cleanup, removal of debris, and chainsaw work– will be available
through the end of March (at least)
Sharon Deaton, Community Resource Coordinator. 606-568-6497
Stay tuned to WJSN (97.3) for information related to flood relief and FEMA
