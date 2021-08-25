Public Service Announcement!

A message about getting vaccinated
Situation reaching critical mass
Something to consider
There is a well-known and oft-quoted self-help guru named Brian Tracy. Mr. Tracy heads up a national initiative which hopes to help people identify, and then travel, pathways toward success.
He has a saying which may be poignant here though completely in an inapposite context. “It doesn’t matter where you’re coming from; all that matters is where you are going.”
In the context of how he is using it; the maxim seems an entirely true one. Regardless of one’s life circumstances, or how one begins life’s journey, as long as you end up in the “right” destination, achieving a level of success for which you aspired, then the origin from whence one began matters very little.
The context changes somewhat when discussing “active case” numbers during a global health crisis. We do a weekly piece reporting the in-county COVID-19 numbers. There is an article so entitled in this edition of the newspaper, like there has been every week for some 18 or so consecutive months.
It is the longest series of articles in our newspaper’s history. We are celebrating our 133rd year.
This week we reported that by the time you sat down to read our print edition, we would be in the throes of 130-active infections of COVID-19 in-county. That is a huge number. It is believed to be the largest number of “active infections” we have ever experienced even pre-vaccine.
That is from where we’re coming, if you will. However, according to William Sizemore at the Breathitt Health Department, that 130 is child’s play compared to where we appear headed.
The very morning Sizemore predicted we would hit 130 by Wednesday evening of THIS WEEK, he sent me the following text message. “Well, we surpassed the 130 mark about 8-hrs after I sent you the numbers. Already had several more test positive here just this morning. If this continues, we’ll be knocking on 200 active cases by Friday.”
Two-Hundred active cases, at the Times-Voice we can’t even put that in proper perspective for you. It is unfathomable that in a county with a population in the 12-thousands, that one in 60 or so residents have an active case of COVID-19.
The degree to which this disease has proven communicable makes our continuing to mingle in unmasked proximity to each other, unvaccinated, undeniably and reprehensibly irresponsible. There just isn’t any other way to put it.
In a way, Mr. Tracy is entirely correct. It doesn’t matter from where you come if to where you’re headed is right off a figurative cliff.
Please get vaccinated. Think about it!