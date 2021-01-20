Biden seeks to end division
“This is our historic moment of crisis. Any unity is the path forward.” Joseph R. Biden, 46th-President of these United States
Followers of QAnon, a pro-Trump conspiracy theory, spent weeks forecasting there would be a “Great Awakening.” Today was the day top Democrats would be arrested for running a global sex trafficking ring and President Trump would seize a second term. So much for that theory.
Instead, the former-President slipped out of Washington hours before the inauguration like a discovered paramour slips out a lover’s second story, bedroom window; climbing down the trellis, only to run away as fast as cowardice and two legs can hope to carry him.
In spite of the enormous efforts expended to prevent it, Biden was inaugurated. All of you foretelling it would never happen were all wrong.
You should be big enough people to admit that. I will refrain from holding my breath.
Biden addressed the country at his inauguration, shorting after having been administered the Oath of Office by the US Supreme Court Chief-Justice. In his address to America, Biden called this moment, “…our historic moment of crisis.”
President Biden went on to say, “And unity is the path forward…we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you we will not fail. We have never, never, never, never failed in America when we acted together.”
Biden pointed out that while democracy has proven both precious and fragile, it has again found a way to prevail. What doesn’t appear too fragile is Democracy’s resolve. It has proven itself strong, like the iron of this Country’s immutable will to remain free.
