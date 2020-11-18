Support for R&B singer Jeremih flooded in on social media this weekend following reports that the 33-year-old is being treated for COVID-19 in the intensive care unit.
"Jeremih is currently battling severe COVID-19 health complications. He’s in the ICU on a ventilator to help him breathe. The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions," the singer's family wrote in a statement that his representative shared with TODAY.
"His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly," the statement continued. "A great team of doctors and nurses is helping him pull through. He’s not out of the woods yet, but progress is being made. The family and friends are praying that he starts breathing on his own soon, and makes a full recovery."
