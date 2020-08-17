Rachel Ann Brown Gray, 66, Freeman Fork passed away Wednesday, August 12, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Leatrice Edwards Brown. She is survived by her companion; Darold Mosley; special friends, Tina Noble, Billy Helton; children, Melissa West, Patty Gray, Jasper Gray; brother, Sam Brown; sisters, Beverly Brancock, Sue Brown, Mary Jane Fauls, Patty Fredirico, Lorena Faw; grandchildren, Tabatha, William, Paul, Daylon, Jarrod. Graveside services Friday, August 14, 3:00 PM at the Justice Riley Cemetery at Freeman Fork with Ricky Thompson officiating. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

