Rachel Strong, age 72, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born February 13, 1949, at Talbert, KY, and was the daughter of the late Alex and Lillie Raleigh Cole. She was preceded in death by brothers: Alex Dale Cole and James Elbert Cole.-She is survived by her husband: Benjamin Strong of Jackson, KY.-Her daughter: Mary (Brian) Smith of Jackson, KY.- Her sons: Jack Strong of Jackson, KY and Benjamin (Carrie) Strong, Jr of Bowling Green, IN. -Her sister: Betty (Mike) Herald of Newport, KY.- Grandchildren: Danielle Strong, Caitlynn Strong, Michaela Morgan, Rebecca Cummings, Andrew Strong, Benjamin Carliss Strong, Averian Carpenter, and 10 great-grandchildren. Host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Freddie Finley officiating.-Burial in the Strong Family Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

