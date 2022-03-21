Ralph Bellamy

Ralph Bellamy, age 59, of Mt. Sterling, KY and formerly of Whick, KY and an employee of Leggett and Platt in Winchester, KY passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Winchester, KY.-He was born June 4, 1962, at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Floyd and Rosa Lee Fugate Bellamy.-He was preceded also in death by a daughter: Tabitha Bellamy. His sister: Treva Turner. His brother: Gene Bellamy.-He is survived by his wife: Joyce Willoughby of Mt. Sterling, KY.- His brother: Baylen (Angela) Bellamy of Whick, KY.-He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. -Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Bellamy Family Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Bellamy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

