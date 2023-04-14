Ralph Howard Brock of Foley, Alabama passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at the age of 76. After several months of declining pulmonary health Ralph died peacefully with his daughter Meghan by his side.
Ralph was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 29, 1946 to father Howard Oliver Brock and mother Hazel Brock. He met and married Anny Hays Brock of Jackson, Kentucky on January 28, 1972. Ralph went to work for Snap-On tools and the company moved them to Columbus, Ohio then later to Jacksonville, Florida where they resided for years. In 1983 they began a family with the birth of their daughter Meghan Brock and son William Brock in 1987.
The family moved to Cookeville, Tennessee in 1995 where they resided for many years. After both children graduated college they chose Foley, Alabama to retire to where they had many friends in their neighborhood. Ralph was a generous man who loved sending cards and gifts through the mail to his nieces, nephews and others. He was an avid sports fan who coached young teams in his early years and he loved and admired rare automobiles.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Anna Hays Brock and son William. He is survived by his daughter Meghan Brock of Franklin, Tennessee and numerous friends and family members of his late wife’s family.
A graveside service will be held at the Jackson Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 where he will be laid to rest with his late wife and son.
People wishing to honor Ralph’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be sent online to www.deathfuneraljackson.com
Deaton Funeral Home of Jackson are in charge of arrangements.
