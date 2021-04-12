Ralph Wooton

Ralph Edson Wooton, age 46, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Campton, KY due to an automobile accident.-He was born August 21, 1974, at Willard, KY, and was the son of the late Edson and Gearldine Wooton.-A volunteer with the Caney Fire Department.-He is survived by his wife: Lora Turner Wooton of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Stephanie Marie Wooton and Dana Bowling of Jackson, KY.-Son: Jesse Bowling.-Sisters: Gina (Tim) Campbell, Darlene Wooton, Valerie Couch, and Jessica Reed.-Brother: Steve Wooton. -A special friend: Jr Gray.– Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Wayne Turner Cemetery, Scooter Drive, Hwy 1110,   Haddix, KY.-Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed-Pallbearers: Cody Turner, Eric Turner, Chris Combs, Jimmy Wooton, Wayne Turner, John Davison.

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Wooton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you