Ralph Edson Wooton, age 46, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Campton, KY due to an automobile accident.-He was born August 21, 1974, at Willard, KY, and was the son of the late Edson and Gearldine Wooton.-A volunteer with the Caney Fire Department.-He is survived by his wife: Lora Turner Wooton of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Stephanie Marie Wooton and Dana Bowling of Jackson, KY.-Son: Jesse Bowling.-Sisters: Gina (Tim) Campbell, Darlene Wooton, Valerie Couch, and Jessica Reed.-Brother: Steve Wooton. -A special friend: Jr Gray.– Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Wayne Turner Cemetery, Scooter Drive, Hwy 1110, Haddix, KY.-Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed-Pallbearers: Cody Turner, Eric Turner, Chris Combs, Jimmy Wooton, Wayne Turner, John Davison.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
Latest News
- Ralph Wooton
- Kimberly Haddix
- Danyell Davis
- Good Morning Jackson, Monday, April 12, 2021
- The Long Version...of the best laid plans
- Good Morning Jackson, Kentucky (April 10, 2021)
- Yesterday Morning's Traffic Accident Results in Two (2) Casualties
- Good Morning Jackson, Kentucky (...the rain is gone, April 9. 2021)
Most Popular
Articles
- ATV Tragedy, Riley Branch Road
- Grand Jury Indicts Another Target in Death of Brad Trent
- Local Man Accused of Repeatedly Raping his Daughter
- Local Man Charged with Murder
- City Welcomes Addition to Police Force
- Caution
- Yesterday Morning's Traffic Accident Results in Two (2) Casualties
- Local Man Busted, Accused of 'Drug Trafficking'
- Donnie Combs
- Brianna Kayatin Headed to MSU’s “Craft Academy”
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.