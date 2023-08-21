Ramona Sue Hale

Ramona Sue Hale, 55 of Decoy, Ky passed away Tuesday August 15, 2023 at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. Ramona was a homemaker who loved listening to music. She also enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, crafts and fishing. She attended the Evanston Full Gospel Church. Ramona was a daughter of the late Ron and Susan Ferguson Harmon.

She is survived by her Husband of 36 years Gentry Hale, 1 - Son; Uriah Hale, 2- Daughters; Jaira (James) Hiatt, and Emerald Neace, 2 - Brothers; Lattimer Harmon, Daymon Harmon, 1 - Sister; Felicia Harmon (Dale). 8 - Grandchildren also survive; Alexia and Zane Hale, Dawson, Destiny, Desmond, & Daegon Hensley, Jorah and Irwynn Hiatt. Visitation will be held Saturday August 19th from 5:00 -9:00 PM with additional church services at 7:00PM. Funeral will be held Sunday August 20th at 1:00 PM in the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Bradley Family Cemetery at Decoy with Friends and Family serving as pallbearers.

Recommended for you