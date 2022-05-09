Two new handicap accessible ramps were installed at the Breathitt County courthouse on Monday, May 2, 2022, by the company 101 Mobility in time for early voting scheduled to begin on Thursday, May 12, 2022 (6 am – 2 pm).
The rampways will be in place until the courthouse elevator can be completely repaired, which is expected to be around another five to six months, possibly longer. The elevator being a very old model, must have parts fabricated as they can no longer be purchased.
