Randall Scott Combs, 43, Jackson passed away Sunday, June 7, at his residence. He was the son of the late Don and Betty Richardson Combs. He is survived by uncles, Doug(America) Richardson, Ronnie Combs; aunts, Lillie Richardson, Leatrice(Lavon) Graves, Martha(Joe) Profitt; cousins, Alfred Richards, Glennis(Tim) Gary, Tom(Karen) Mullins, Michelle(Terry) Reese. Graveside services Tuesday, June 9, 1PM at the Richardson Cemetery at Athol with Emmitt Campbell officiating. Burial in the Richardson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
