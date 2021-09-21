Randall Scott Combs, age 46, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Wednesday September 15, 2021 in an accident of Highway 15.
Scott was born on December 6, 1974, to the late Carol Lee Neace Combs and Lee Combs.
Scott is survived by one Brother; Taylor Wayne Combs of Lost Creek, Kentucky, one Son; Brandon Scott McQuin and one Daughter; Emily McQuin both of Lost Creek, Kentucky, one Niece; Bonnie Carol White, Special Great Niece; Melissa Lynn White, both of Lost Creek, Kentucky, and a host of other relatives and friends to morn his passing.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; Lee and Carol Lee Neace Combs, Maternal Grandparents; the late Luther and Polly Ann Fugate Neace, Paternal Grandparents; the late Leslie and Melissa Jane Combs, Sister; Melissa Ann White and Brother; Lonnie Ray Adcock.
Funeral Services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky, on Sunday September 19, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating. Scott will be laid to rest in the Ivy Point Cemetery at Ned, Kentucky, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M.
