Randy Allen Clemons

Randy Allen Clemons, age 42, of Clay City, KY and formerly of Jetts Creek passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his residence.-He was born November 29, 1977, in Middletown, OH and was the son of the late Daniel Bruce Clemons.-He is survived by his wife: Patricia Caudill Clemons of Clay City, KY.-His mother: Linda Clemons and Father: Tony Little of Jetts Creek, KY.-Four daughters: Jennifer Vires, of Jackson, KY; Traci McIntosh of Campton, KY; Jessica Baker of Mt. Sterling, KY; Brooklyn Vires of Hazard, KY.-Three sons: Kevin Vires and Steven Vires of Campton, KY.; Darren Campbell of Clay City, KY.-Seven sisters: Lena Campbell and Monica Little of Jackson, KY; Kristi Combs of AL; April Clemons of Jetts Creek, KY; Brandi Rose Parks and Brittany Molands of Campton, KY; Becky Stinespring of Iowa. One brother: Daniel Bruce Clemons of Omaha, NB.-Fourteen grandchildren One great-grandchild on the way: (Karson) Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Driskill officiating.-Burial in the Clemons-Molands Cemetery, Jetts Creek, KY.-Visitation will begin Sunday at 11:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.: Pallbearers: Kevin Vires, Steven Vires, Darren Campbell, John Baker, Ethan McIntosh, Zackary Hall, Eulias Begley; Tony Clemons.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

