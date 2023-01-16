Randy Noble, age 63, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Friday January 13, 2023 at his residence.
Randy was born on February 2, 1959 to Betty Spicer Noble and the late Haman Noble.
Randy is survived by His Mother; Betty Spicer Noble of Lost Creek, Kentucky, One Brother; Ricky Noble, One Sister; Rhonda Noble Gabbard of Lost Creek, Kentucky, Nephew; Jeremy(Courtney) Gabbard, and Great Niece; Emory Gabbard.
Randy was preceded in death by His Father; Haman Noble
Funeral Services for Randy Noble will be held on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at 12:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel
In Jackson, Kentucky with Rev. Kenneth Noble officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Noble Cemetery in Lost Creek, Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday January 17, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
