Rapid response saves life of Canoe resident

Quick thinking led to a rapid response Wednesday afternoon, Apr. 8, in the Canoe community, as Times-Voice Columnist James R. Fugate found himself pinned at the leg beneath his overturned John Deere tractor.
The 91-year-old was maneuvering the 85 horsepower cabbed tractor in reverse when it became unstable and overturned. Wallace and Lauren Bates arrived shortly, followed by the Canoe Fire Dept., Jackson Fire Dept., KY State Police, and ambulance services; all prompted by a 911 call made by passers-by Allie Hayes and Matt Strong.
Mr. Fugate was freed from the wreckage, having suffered a badly injured left leg involving numerous breaks and a large cut requiring a tourniquet to slow the bleeding. Mr. Fugate was transported to KRMC in Jackson, and was transferred later that evening by ambulance to UK Hospital in Lexington.
Mr. Fugate is expected to make a full recovery, having taken his first steps Monday afternoon. More details of the accident and the rapid response can be found inside today’s edition in a letter of appreciation addressed to all involved in the saving of Mr. Fugate’s life.
