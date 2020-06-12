Ravin Denise Raleigh, age 38, of Whick, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence.-She was born May 29, 1982, at Hazard, KY, and was the daughter of the late Raven Scott Raleigh. She also was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather: Ray Raleigh.-She was a former teacher at Breathitt High School.-She is survived by her mother: Phyllis Bush (Carl Stevens) of Whick, KY.-One brother: Gary (Tiffany) Raleigh of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Amber Dawn Allen of Grassy Creek, KY; Jessica Branch of Adrian, MI.-Maternal grandparents: Bessie Burnett and Johnny Bush, SR.-Paternal grandmother: Yvonne Raleigh.-Six nieces and nephews: One special nephew: Avery Bryce Raleigh.-Special caretaker: Brenda Watts. She is also survived by a host of aunts and uncles.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.Pallbearers: Gary John Raleigh, James Ray Raleigh, Johnie Bush, Jr., William James Bush, Gary James Raleigh, Avery Bryce Raleigh.
