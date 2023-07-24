Ray Banks, 81, Sewell, husband of Cassie Fugate Banks for 62 years passed away Sunday, July 23, at his home. He was the son of the late Clifton and Edna Centers Banks. He was also preceded in death by daughters, Janet Banks, Judy Banks; grandchildren, Robert Ray Taulbee, Casey Begley, Justin Begley. He was a member of the Calvary Christian Church for many years. He was a retired coal miner. Ray loved mowing, fishing, gardening, working bees and ginsenging. In his later years, he loved to travel. He also loved to watch westerns especially John Wayne movies. Along with his wife, he is also survived by son, Charles Ray Banks and wife, Crystal; daughters, Joyce Taulbee and husband, Tom, Tina Keeton and husband, Tim, Gail Halsey and husband, Darrell; brothers, carl Banks, Walter Banks; grandchildren, Tommy C. Taulbee, Chassidy Keeton, Tyler Begley, Travis Keeton, Ella Banks; great grandchildren, Waylon Taulbee, Leland Jordan, Rocco Taulbee, Mira Keeton. Visitation will begin Wednesday, July 26, at 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 27, 1:00 PM with Tommy Taulbee officiating. Burial will follow in the Banks Cemetery at Sewell. Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Begley, Travis Keeton, Tommy C. Taulbee, Tim Keeton, Darrell Halsey, Charles Banks. Honorary pallbearers are Ed Robinson, Ron Leedy, Larry Centers, Mike McCormick.
