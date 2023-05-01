Ray Spicer 83 of Turners Creek passed away Saturday April 29th at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Ky. He was the son of the late Ervine and Polly Turner Spicer and was also preceded in death by one brother Kash Spicer. He was a retired farmer and enjoyed playing cards with his family. He is survived by his Son Brian Spicer and wife Tonya; Grandson Blake Spicer; 3 Brothers Reuben Spicer, John Spicer, Rob Spicer; 7 Sisters Ruthie Cole, Naomi Hall, Hannah Spicer, Mandy Bryant, Dorothy Brewer, Martha Gross, Ann Hall. Visitation will begin Tuesday May 2nd at 11:00 AM at the funeral home and the Funeral will follow at 1:00 PM with Paul Hall officiating. Military rites will be observed at funeral home at the time of funeral.
Burial will be in the Spicer Family Cemetery at Turners Creek. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers.
