Raymond Neace age 69, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his residence.
Raymond was born on November 29, 1953 to the late Johnny and Rhoda White Neace.
He is survived by his wife and best friend Teresia Neace of Jackson, Kentucky, one daughter, Ashley Nycole Neace (Jr. Noble), one son, Jonathan Lee Neace, one grandson, Harley Justin Lee Cockerham, one sister, Nancy Clark of Indiana, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends left to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his son, Justin Raymond Neace, five brothers, Douglas Neace, Ray Neace, Burley Neace, Willie Neace, and Monroe Neace and six sisters, Sally Sizemore, Lenora Barrett, Eda White, Brillie Collins, Renia White, and Vicie Neace.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name with Krouc Noble and Ken Miller officiating. Raymond will be laid to rest in the Deaton Raleigh Cemetery at Whick, Kentucky with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name.
