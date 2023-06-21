According to an announcement made by Riverside Christian School (RCS) Secretary Jerrica Turner, RCS is in the process of attempting to purchase the defunct Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) school building. The school is trying to raise the necessary $500,000 to purchase the school and make necessary repairs in order to start the 2023-2024 school year in what would become the new RCS school building.
Back in December, RCS Principal Meg Asher confirmed that Riverside was indeed very interested in purchasing the MRC building and property. Asher stated that the school would move locations as she explained, “RCS is ready to get out of the flood zone.” RCS has suffered a tremendous amount of damage in the flooding in March 2021 and again in July (2022).
But when recently prompted for more details on the situation, Asher commented, “We don’t have a comment/info right now, but we will hopefully have one in the next few weeks.”
RCS Administrator Shane Neace also declined to comment.
