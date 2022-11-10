(Photo) Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble pictured with his family after winning another term. (L-R) Whitney Noble; Judge Noble; Brenda Noble; and Deanna Noble.
(Photo) Mayor Laura Thomas stayed at the Breathitt County Courthouse until well past 10 p.m. anxiously awaiting the results of her race.
Peaches and Herb had a signature song many years ago that included the lyrics “reunited and it feels so good”, but on election night, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble and Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas were singing a different tune, “re-elected and it feels so good”.
Judge Noble spent the evening with family and friends while waiting for the final results to be announced, and the celebration was on, once it became official that he had won another term defeating Republican candidate Harvey Jason Richardson 1880 votes to 1726 votes. “I am looking forward to serving the people of Breathitt County once more,” declared the victorious Noble.
Mayor Thomas, along with her husband Steve, spent several hours at the Breathitt County Courthouse keeping tabs on her numbers as they came into the County Clerk’s Office. Thomas would not be disappointed as the official count had her winning back the mayor’s seat by 42 votes. The mayor ended the night with 297 votes; Rose Wolfe had 255 votes; and Sheila Deaton Roberts came in last with 22 votes.
“I just really appreciate everyone that took the time to vote for me. I thank each one of them for trusting me as their mayor and I hope to continue to move the City of Jackson forward.”
