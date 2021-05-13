Recovery Progress – More than $18 million provided in Kentucky
Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained losses from the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14 in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marin and Powell counties may be eligible for assistance from FEMA.
FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $16 million in flood insurance claims in Kentucky. About 600 claims have been submitted. A major disaster declaration is not required for flood insurance to pay. Claims may be submitted from any county.
For losses not covered by insurance, FEMA has approved more than $2.4 million in Individual Assistance disaster grants for Kentucky homeowners and renters. Grants may help survivors with rent, home repairs,homereplacementandotherdisaster-relatedneedssuchaschildcare,medicalanddental expenses. About 400 households have been approved.
How to Get Help from FEMA
By law, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments or assistance from government programs or charities.
If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA online atDisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app and register on your smartphone or tablet, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Multilingual operators are also available during these hours.
Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA can contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
Videos about FEMA Assistance with closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation available here.
FEMA Online Registration at Nine County Libraries
Those needing access to a computer to register for FEMA assistance online can visit public libraries located in the nine declared counties below:
Breathitt County Public Library: 1024 College Ave., Jackson, Kentucky 41339
Clay County Public Library: 211 Bridge St., Manchester, Kentucky 40962
Estill County Public Library: 184 Broadway St., Irvine, Kentucky 40336
Floyd County Public Library: 161 N. Arnold Ave., Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Johnson County Public Library: 444 Main St., Paintsville, Kentucky 41240
Lee County Public Library: 255 Industrial Park Road, Beattyville, Kentucky 41311
Magoffin County Public Library: 141 S. Church St., Salyersville, Kentucky 41465
Martin County Public Library: 180 Main St., Inez, Kentucky 41224
Powell County Public Library: 725 Breckenridge St., Stanton, Kentucky 40380
You should have the following information available to register:
Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred
Current mailing address
Current telephone number
Social Security number
Your insurance information
Total household annual income
Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds
A description of disaster damage and losses.
How To Appeal A FEMA Determination Letter
Disaster survivors affected by the Kentucky severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides may receive a letter from FEMA stating they are ineligible for assistance, but this may not be the final word. If an applicant believes FEMA’s decision was incorrect, they can file an appeal with FEMA.
The first step is for applicants to read their determination letter carefully to understand why FEMA decided the application was “ineligible.” Many times, it could be something as simple as providing missing documents or information.
Did you receive a decision letter from FEMA stating you were ineligible for assistance or you disagree with the amount? Learn about how to appeal a FEMA decision at How to Appeal a FEMA Disaster Assistance Decision | FEMA.gov
How To Appeal A Flood Insurance Determination
If you need to appeal a flood insurance claim determination, work with your insurance company to find a resolution
File a flood insurance appeal directly to FEMA
For details, visit: floodsmart.gov/flood/appeal-your-claim-payment
FEMA Rental Assistance May Be Housing Solution
Kentucky residents displaced from their homes by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides may find FEMA rental assistance an important way to move their recovery forward.
Rental assistance provides survivors a grant to pay for somewhere to live temporarily while they work on permanent housing plans such as repairing or rebuilding their home. Options include renting an apartment, house, or recreational vehicle that can keep survivors near their jobs, schools, homes, and places of worship. Rental assistance is available to homeowners and renters whose homes are uninhabitable even if they have flood insurance. Survivors must be willing to relocate temporarily from their homes to be considered for rental assistance.
Learn more about FEMA rental assistance at FEMA Rental Assistance May Be A Valuable Housing Solution for Kentucky Storm Survivors | FEMA.gov
