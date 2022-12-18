Breathitt County native Jeffrey Reddick, who made a name for himself in Hollywood as the creator/writer along with being one of the screenwriters for the hit horror movie Final Destination picked up his first Emmy nomination for a Netflix show that he currently works on. The success of Reddick’s Final Destination film has spawned four sequels and an untitled sixth film in the franchise is in the early stages of development. Reddick served as the story writer and executive producer for Final Destination 2 as well as other horror films like Tamara and Day of the Dead.
In 2020, Reddick made his directorial debut with the mystery thriller film, Don’t Look Back.
More recently in his career, Reddick has branched out into television, and helps work on the Netflix animated show, A Tale Dark & Grimm, which received an Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Animated Series.
The show unfortunately failed to capture the award losing out to another Netflix animated show, City of Ghosts.
Reddick is from Jackson and a graduate of Breathitt County High School. At the age of 14, Reddick made Hollywood contacts in New Line Cinema Studio Founder Robert (Bob) Shaye and Shaye’s assistant, that over time developed into a professional relationship. While attending Berea College, he landed an intern position at New Line and in 2000, the studio produced Final Destination. Today, Reddick makes his home in Los Angeles.
