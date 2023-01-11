In front of a large crowd at the Fairce O. Woods Coliseum at Breathitt High on Saturday (January 7th), the Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) Redskins final season ended with an emphatic 43-point victory in the championship game over the Sebastian Elementary (SES) Bobcats.
Right from the start the Redskins applied tough pressure defensively and were hitting from beyond the arc and led 27-3 after one quarter and 52-11 at halftime.
MRC was in cruise control in the second half, outscoring the Bobcats 20-18, to win the 2023 County Grade School Championship by a final score of 72-29.
The championship was the fourth in a row for MRC and the 13th overall for the boys’ basketball program since 1994. With the new Breathitt Elementary set to open in the near future, this is the final season for MRC hoops, and what a way to end it with a championship.
(MRC) Jake Fugate 13 points; Ryder Miller 9 points; Blake Hudson 5 points; Jaron Fugate 14 points; Jagger Lovins 3 points; Ethan Sizemore 6 points; Tatum Moore 12 points; Mason Howard 5 points; Caleb Neace 2 points; and Ben Strong 3 points. (SES) Nathan Chapman 8 points; Ryan Barker 5 points; Jaxton Hall 3 points; John Chapman 1 point; Levi Hardin 10 points; and Owen Neace 2 points.
Pictured: (Not in Order) Jaron Fugate (#10); Jake Fugate (#20); Ryder Miller (#1); Blake Hudson (#13); Tatum Moore (#32); Jagger Lovins (#24); Koko Kincaid (#25); Caleb Neace (#15); Ethan Sizemore (#4); Mason Howard (#45); Conner Griffin (#33); Evan Fugate (#2); Simeon Fisher (#5); Eli Abner (#23); Ben Strong (#31); and Coaches Jason Fugate and Jesse Miller.
