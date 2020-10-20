Reed Combs, age 68 of Eagleville, Tennessee - formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his residence.
Reed was born on September 23 1952 to the late Willie and Fannie (Hensley) Combs.
He is survived by his companion, Doris Ann Allemand of Tennessee; three daughters, Reeda C (Jesse) Thorpe of Jackson, Kentucky, Paige (Deon) Cole of Tennessee, and Brandy (John) Allemand of Alabama; two sisters, Iva Fraley of Jackson, Kentucky and Barbara (Olie) McIntosh of Haddix, Kentucky; four brothers, Lewis Gene Combs of Saldee, Kentucky, JC (Anna) Combs of Jackson, Kentucky, Willie (Martha) Combs of Tennessee, and John (Joyce) Combs of Saldee, Kentucky, nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Willie and Fannie Combs, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Warren Combs, Hargis Combs, and Amos Combs; and two sisters, Mary Nell Combs and Lucinda Combs.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 with David Fletcher officiating. Reed will be laid to rest in the Hensley Combs Cemetery at Howards Creek - RT 1110. Friends may visit the funeral home at 9:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 prior to funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM.
