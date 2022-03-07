Reeve Hudson, Jr. age 63 of Clayhole, KY passed on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-He enjoyed many years of service as a deputy sheriff for Breathitt County under the late Dean Spencer and Ray Clemons. He was born August 5, 1958, and was the son of the late Reeve and Pherbia Miller Hudson. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Cordus Hudson and Charles Hudson, mother-in-law and father-in-law Drewey and Rita Jones; brother-in-law: Arlis Ray Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Sally Kay Jones Hudson of Clayhole; Son: Matthew Reeve Hudson (Courtney) of Jackson; daughter: Megan “CreamPuff” Hudson White (Adam) of River Caney; daughter, Jessica Dawn Campbell of Clarksville, IN; daughter: Marlena Hudson Carpenter (Randy T) of Jackson.-Seven Grandchildren: Wyatt Jordan Simpson, Trenton Reeve Hudson, Magnolia Ann Jewell, Winston Blake White, Memphis Rayne Hudson, Gunner Clay, and Molly Clay. Also survived by brothers: Burley Hudson (Betty); Larry Hudson (Cora); Pearl Hudson (Vivian) and James “Jimmy” Hudson (Hattie). Sisters: Mary Lois Stevens (Randel); Marjorie Holbrook (Charlie); Connie Armstrong (Larry); Laura “Joy” Campbell (Morgan); brother-in-law, Drewey Lee Jones (Carol); sister-in-laws Thelma Hudson and Lora Hudson. Survived by special friends, Big John Hollon, James Whitaker, Ray Clemons, and Archie Hudson.- He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Drewey Lee Jones officiating.-Burial in the Hudson and Holliday Cemetery at Noble, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements: Pallbearers: Matthew Hudson, Adrian Hudson, Adam White, JD White, Robert King.-Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Clemons, Big John Hollon, James Whitaker, Jay Wise Allen, Hoy Marshall, Charlie Napier.-Due to COVID- cautionary measures are to be observed.
