The Breathitt County Judicial Center was the hosting site on Friday, July 28, 2023, for the large crowd that gathered to reflect on and remember the tragic flooding that occurred in July of 2022.
Opening remarks were delivered by event organizer Breathitt County Circuit Court Clerk James Elliott Turner II followed by a prayer given by Pastor Mark Driskill.
Dana Clemons Fugate led the courtroom in the Pledge of Allegiance and after that came an emotional rendition of “My Old Kentucky Home” from Breathitt County PVA Ervine Allen.
Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman promised the capacity crowd in her keynote speech that she would continue to fight for all the flood survivors of Breathitt County and the City of Jackson.
The Lt. Governor would also take this time to remember and honor those that lost their lives in the horrific flooding.
“It’s a moment to take stock of the work we still have to do, and it’s also a moment to remind folks that Governor Beshear said from the beginning that we would be with you until the rebuild is finished and one year later, we’re still here,” said Coleman.
The fact that a large portion of the audience were flood survivors themselves or known someone who died because of the flooding was not lost on Coleman, “To have these folks come together and to know that their community is still standing by them means a lot.”
Circuit Clerk Turner remarked that he could feel the love and Lord’s presence in the room. Turner said that the people of Breathitt County were still fighting and most importantly Breathitt County is a family. Turner thanked all the first responders, local churches, and community volunteers. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble conveyed, “I pray for the flood survivors and their families daily. Breathitt County is rebuilding. The county lost more than 700 homes and more than 150 roads.” Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas spoke how thankful she was for the people of Jackson and all the organizations that helped during this time of need. Circuit Court Judge Lisa Whisman expressed that Breathitt County was united during these times and brighter days were in store for eastern Kentucky. Wallace Caleb Bates said, “Our hope and faith in God helped to hold this county together in its darkest days.” “We are all Breathitt Countians and we are so blessed,” stated Pastor Drewey Lee Jones.
Jackson City Councilman Stephen Bowling read the names of the people that lost their lives in the flood that were from Breathitt County. Those lost to the flood were Vanessa Baker; Nancy Cundiff; Ruby Cundiff; Amy Henson; Jeanette Johnson; Gilla Ann Miller; Helen Campbell; Gary Combs; and Tony Calhoun.
Near the end of the ceremony, Pastor John Bunn played the hymn “Precious Memories” on his trumpet and asked everyone to bow their head in a moment of silence to honor those we lost in the tragic floodings.
In closing, Pastor Silas Hall asked God to continue to bless Breathitt County and give its people the strength they need to get through the challenges ahead.
After the ceremony, Coleman added, “Today is a mile marker, it doesn’t represent the finish line. There has been so much progress that has been made, but there is still so much more to do. Governor Beshear and I will be here until the job is done.”
