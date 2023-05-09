Regena Burden, 68, Jackson passed away Tuesday, May 9, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. She was a member of the Little Cane Creek Bapist Church. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Geneva Spicer Shouse. She was also preceded in death by brother, George Ed Shouse; sister, Diane Fidler. She is survived by her husband, Russell Burden; sons, Russell Wyrick, Scott Wyrick; daughters, Teresa Johnson, Tanya Wyrick; brothers, Jerry Shouse, Lonnie Shouse, Larry Shouse; sisters, Carol Alexander, Janet Bowers; nine grandchildren. Visitation, Thursday, May 11, 5:00 PM. Funeral Friday, May 12, 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Spicer Shouse Cemetery, Town Hill Road, Jackson. Serving as pallbearers will be Russell Wyrick, Scott Wyrick, Kenneth Johnson, Seth Johnson, Sylar Burden, James Spicer.
